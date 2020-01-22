Independence man found guilty of arson, attempted murder

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man has been found guilty of setting his rented house on fire while his wife and another relative were inside.

Jurors deliberated for part of Wednesday before convicting Shane Allen Heins, 45, of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Each charge carries up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities said Shane Heins got in an argument with his wife, Christina Heins, on the night of March 2, and started two fires in the garage during the spat. The blazes were extinguished, and after the argument subsided, Heins walked about the house, and witnesses saw fires burning in the living room and garage.

Christina Heins escaped the burning house by crawling through a window, and sheriff’s deputies and police pulled another relative, Nick Necker, through a window when they arrived. Both suffered smoke inhalation.

A relative testified that Shane Heins told him he lit the fires.

