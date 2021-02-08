 Skip to main content
Independence man charged with voting despite being on parole for a felony
Independence man charged with voting despite being on parole for a felony

Charles Leon Martin

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man has been arrested for allegedly voting in the November general election despite being on parole for a felony conviction.

Charles Leon Martin, 57, was arrested Friday for two counts of first-offense election fraud, a felony. He was later released pending trial.

Authorities allege Martin made a false statement when he applied for an absentee ballot in August indicating he was eligible to vote. He then completed, signed and mailed in that ballot in October, again indicating he was qualified to vote.

At the time, Martin was on parole for a third-offense operating while intoxicated conviction, a felony, in connection with a July 2019 arrest. Authorities allege Martin’s parole isn’t set to expire until May 2022.

Gov. Kim Reynolds in August signed an executive order that allowed convicted felons to regain their voting rights after serving their sentence. The order requires residents complete any prison, probation, parole or special sentence before being allowed to vote.

In order to vote in the November 2020 election, residents had to have their right to vote restored by August 2020, according to court records.

