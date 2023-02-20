INDEPENDENCE – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Independence man on allegations he abused a child over a period of years.

Independence police arrested Scott Neil Brown, 34, over the weekend on one count of first-degree kidnapping, 19 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of lascivious acts with a child, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to minors.

Authorities allege Brown began the abuse when the child was 7. On one occasion, he told the child’s babysitter he was taking the child to the store but instead took the child to a rented shed where he had a mattress, court records. Another time, the abuse happened in a wooded area, records state.

Brown allegedly showed the child how to perform a sex act by showing a pornographic video on his cell phone, according to court records.

He threatened to make the child’s parent “disappear” if the child didn’t comply, records state.

Police were notified Feb. 3 after the child told the mother. The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center.

Under Iowa law, first-degree kidnapping is punishable by a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

