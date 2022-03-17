 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence man arrested on kidnapping, sex abuse charges

  • Updated
Brady Lee Larkin

Brady Lee Larkin

 Courtesy Buchanan County Jail

INDEPENDENCE -- A 20-year-old man faces charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and enticing a minor after police investigated inappropriate messages to a teenager under the age of 16.

The Independence Police Department arrested Brady Lee Larkin, 20, of Independence on Wednesday. They charged him with the following:

  • First-degree kidnapping.
  • Third-degree sexual abuse.
  • Enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes.
  • Disseminating obscene material to a minor via telephone.
  • First-offense possessing depictions of a minor engaged in a sexual act.
As of Thursday, Larkin was being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a cash or surety bond of $100,000, according to jail officials.

