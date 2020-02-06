Independence man arrested in Maynard assault

WEST UNION -- An Independence man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Maynard home on Monday.
Johnny Junior Monigold, 36, was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies received a report about the incident on Tuesday.
