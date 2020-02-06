You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Independence man arrested in Maynard assault
0 comments
breaking top story

Independence man arrested in Maynard assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Junior Monigold

Johnny Junior Monigold

WEST UNION -- An Independence man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Maynard home on Monday.

Johnny Junior Monigold, 36, was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies received a report about the incident on Tuesday.

Mugshots of 2020

Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.

This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News