{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man who is awaiting trial on obscene material charges has been charged with sexual assault allegations.

Authorities charged Shawn James Brown, 32, with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse on Monday. His bond was set at $50,000.

He is accused of sexually abusing a woman three times beginning in 2015.

The woman told investigators that Brown sexually abused her in a garage in December 2015, according to court records. The second attack happened in 2016 at his home, and he allegedly went to her house in February 2018 and forced her to have sex, court records state.

The woman told police she didn’t report the incidents earlier because she was scared and distraught, according to court records. She later reported the attacks to her counselor and went to police after the February 2018 incident. Investigators found a towel with Brown’s DNA in her garbage, records state.

Court records show that Brown is awaiting trial for 22 counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor. He allegedly distributed obscene material to a girl multiple times between July and September 2018, court records state.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments