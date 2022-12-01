Independence investors awarded $5.7M in botched cancer center deal

INDEPENDENCE — A group of investors from Buchanan County have won a $5.7 million judgment following arbitration over a failed cancer treatment center.

Financial advisor Dana Vietor was ordered to pay a group of about a dozen investors from the Independence area over allegations that included Iowa Securities Act violations, fraud and misrepresentation.

The plaintiffs were represented by attorneys Matt Craft of the Dutton Law Firm in Waterloo and Gail Boliver of the Boliver Law Firm in Marshalltown.

“This was a very complex matter where Mr. Vietor’s finances were intertwined with several different businesses that local investors poured money into over a several year period,” Craft said. “Mr. Vietor was not honest with investors about the risk of investment, or the true financial condition of the business, and the arbitration panel’s award speaks volumes as to the level of deceit that occurred."

Vietor had advised his financial planning clients to invest in private stock and unsecured promissory notes for a Texas Cancer Center. The center was owned by his relatives and lost millions before closing in 2020, according to Craft.

The matter went to arbitration through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The customers filed their claim in June 2021. The matter went to arbitration through the Financial Industry Regulator Authority, and the claimants originally sought $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

In a decision issued Monday, the organization awarded the claimants judgments ranging from $52,000 to $1.9 million each as well as $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees but denied punitive damages.