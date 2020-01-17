Independence family recounts fire as arson, attempted murder trial begins

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence woman said her husband threatened her with a knife during a protracted argument in their rented 13th St. N.W. home in 2018.
Christina Heins told jurors Shane Allen Heins told her, “Don’t think that I wouldn’t slit every one one of you guys’ throats.”
Later that night, Christina Heins discovered she was trapped inside their home as it started to burn.
Shane Heins, 45, is charged with first-degree arson, attempted murder and domestic assault, and testimony in his trial began Thursday morning in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
Authorities allege he lit the house on fire while his wife and her uncle, Nick Necker, were inside.
Also testifying was Christina Hein’s daughter, Taylor Johnson, 20, who recounted how her stepfather had started two smaller fires in the garage earlier during the argument.
She said he lit a child’s chair on top of a lawn mower inside the attached garage, and she and her mother put out the flames. A short time later, he lit a second one in the same location that they also extinguished.
During the dispute, Shane Heins shoved Johnson onto a couch and tossed a jug of oil into the kitchen. The container broke when it hit the floor, according to testimony. Johnson said she cleaned up the mess.
Johnson eventually went outside, and as she exited she heard the door lock behind her. She heard the commotion continuing inside and phoned a relative.
A short time after that, she saw Shane Heins leave through the overhead garage door.
“He said ‘good luck trying to get in,’ and that I could go watch my family rot in hell because that’s where they belong,” Johnson told jurors.
She said he then put something in her mother’s car, which was parked down the driveway, and closed the garage door.
Looking back at the house, Johnson noticed a fire burning in the front window. She noticed he was looking at the house to, and he climbed into his pickup truck at the end of the driveway and drove off.
Johnson called 911. The wife escaped the house on her own, and Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies pulled Necker through a window moments before the fire engulfed the home. Both Christina Heins and Necker were flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Authorities said they noticed the Christina Heins car was loaded with Shane Heins’ tools, a drill press, a leaf blower and the family dog.
Meanwhile, news of the fire reached Christina Heins’ brother Brian Rhines, who lives in Oelwein. Shane Heins’ mother also lived in Oelwein, and Rhines went to her house to see if he could find Shane and tell him about the blaze.
Rhines testified Shane Heins answered the door wearing a ski mask and black shirt with a knife strapped to his right leg.
“I said ‘Shane, do you know your house is on fire?’ And he says ‘Yes, I do. I lit it,’” Rhines said. Rhines said he noticed a gas can on the porch. He said Shane Heins threatened him, and he left.
Members of the Iowa State Patrol’s SWAT team arrived at the Oelwein house later that night, and Shane Heins refused to leave the house. They tossed flash-bang grenades and breached the door, eventually finding Heins in the bathroom.
After Shane Heins was detained, officers found a torch lighter in the toilet and a red gas can in a back room.
Arson trial photos