INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man who fled from a suspicious Iowa Department of Human Services worker on Friday has been arrested on drug charges.

Police said David Scott Stick, 37, locked his two minor children inside his Sixth Street NE home, hopped in his Chevrolet Impala and drove through his yard when he realized the social worker investigating an abuse complaint had smelled marijuana and called police.

He returned a short time later, and officers searched the house, finding an office area that had been turned into a growing operation, 12 harvested marijuana plants, bags of marijuana, cannabis oil and psilocybin mushrooms. A THC brownie, digital scale, vapor cartridges and $6,530 in cash were also located, according to court records.

David Stick was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute, violation of the drug tax stamp act and two counts of child endangerment.

His wife, Carrie Stick, 39, was arrested for marijuana and child endangerment, and police allege she knew about the growing operation.

Both have since been released from jail pending trial.

