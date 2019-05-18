{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says motorists in Iowa can expect to see stepped up enforcement on roads this week for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

The increased focus on seat belt enforcement is part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign taking place from May 20 through June 2.

Memorial Day is regarded by many as the traditional beginning of summer. It also sees an increase in road traffic.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The department says there were four traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend last year.

There have been 101 highway fatalities in Iowa in 2019 as of Friday, the Iowa Department of Transportation reports.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Copy Editor

Copy Editor for The Courier

Load comments