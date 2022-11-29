Images released from Sunday's Dollar General robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Authorities have released images of the person suspected of robbing the Dollar General on Idaho Street over the weekend.

The image, released through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, shows a figure clad in all black with a hood pulled up and a camouflage mask covering the face. He is holding a handgun in one hand and a black bag with pink accents in the other.

Police said the gunman entered the store around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Cedar Falls police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of holdups there, but investigators didn’t see any connections between that suspect and the Dollar General robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).