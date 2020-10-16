Illinois man sent to Iowa to face salon burglary charges in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – A Chicago man has been returned to Iowa to face charges he and others broke into a series of nail and hair salons in the fall of 2019.

Joshua Shaw, 25, was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday from the Menard Correctional Facility in Illinois where he had been serving time on unrelated burglary charges.

Police said Shaw, Jameil Dwayne Houser and Tyesha Breanna Johnson, all of Chicago, traveled to Waterloo in October 2019 and broke into numerous Waterloo and Cedar Falls salons and --- apparently by mistake --- a storefront mosque in Waterloo.

They were detained hours later in Princeton, Ill., when authorities found them covered in broken glass with stolen items from the businesses in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Houser, 34, and Johnson, 24, were transferred to Iowa within days, but Shaw remained in Illinois because of warrants there. He was sent to the prison to serve time for the Illinois charges, according to corrections records.