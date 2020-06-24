You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois man returned to Iowa to face KKK charges
0 comments
top story

Illinois man returned to Iowa to face KKK charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Eugene Shelton

Gary Eugene Shelton: 

Hate crime charged in KKK vandalism

WATERLOO -- Bond has been set at $75,000 for an Illinois man accused of writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car in Waterloo.

Gary Eugene Shelton, 54, of Bloomington, had an initial court appearance on Wednesday morning after he was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail from Illinois, where he was detained last week.

Shelton faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and trespass, enhanced under Iowa hate crimes statutes.

Police allege Shelton was passing through Waterloo while traveling for work on June 4 when he stayed at a La Porte Road hotel.

Around 8:40 p.m., he pulled his boom truck next to the woman’s car, which had “Black Lives Matter” written in the rear window. Shelton allegedly used a waxy substance to scribble “KKK” on her passenger side doors, causing more than $1,500 damage.

The woman, a Waterloo resident, reported the crime the following day, and investigators used hotel records and surveillance video to identify Shelton, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+9 
+9 
Julian Murray
+9 
+9 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+9 
+9 
Fredrick Workman
+9 
+9 
Benjamin Roseland
+9 
+9 
Erin Pospisil
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News