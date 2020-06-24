Illinois man returned to Iowa to face KKK charges

WATERLOO -- Bond has been set at $75,000 for an Illinois man accused of writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car in Waterloo.
Gary Eugene Shelton, 54, of Bloomington, had an initial court appearance on Wednesday morning after he was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail from Illinois, where he was detained last week.
Shelton faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and trespass, enhanced under Iowa hate crimes statutes.
Police allege Shelton was passing through Waterloo while traveling for work on June 4 when he stayed at a La Porte Road hotel.
Around 8:40 p.m., he pulled his boom truck next to the woman’s car, which had “Black Lives Matter” written in the rear window. Shelton allegedly used a waxy substance to scribble “KKK” on her passenger side doors, causing more than $1,500 damage.
The woman, a Waterloo resident, reported the crime the following day, and investigators used hotel records and surveillance video to identify Shelton, according to court records.
