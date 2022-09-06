 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Illinois couple charged with LSD, mushrooms, cocaine

buchanan county sheriff's office

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Illinois couple after finding more than $13,000 worth of drugs in their car as they were passing through Iowa over the weekend.

Deputies stopped their Chevrolet Malibu for speeding around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Iowa Highway 150 south of town.

Rogelio Perez Jr.

Rogelio Perez Jr.

There were two children in the vehicle – an infant and a 3 year old – and authorities noticed an odor of marijuana. A search turned up a backpack, located in the back seat between the children, that contained LSD, 46 ecstasy pills shaped like skulls, more than half a pound of marijuana, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 57 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 91 oxycodone pills, according to court records. Police also found two jars of THC wax, a loaded firearm, a digital scale and $3,606 in cash.

Deputies believe the drugs were purchased in Illinois and brought to Iowa to sell.

Mariah Marie Ruiz

Mariah Marie Ruiz

Rogelio Perez Jr., 36, of Chicago Heights, was arrested for multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, five counts of violation of the drug tax stamp act, two counts of child endangerment and carrying weapons.

The driver, Mariah Marie Ruiz, 27, was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, five counts of violation of the drug tax stamp act and two counts of child endangerment. She was also ticketed for speeding.

