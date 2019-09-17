CEDAR RAPIDS --- A man who used another person’s Social Security number to get a job was sentenced today to more than three months in federal prison.
Rony Sandoval-Ramirez, 28, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Toledo, received the prison term after a June 25 guilty plea to one count of misuse of a Social Security number.
In a plea agreement, Sandoval-Ramirez admitted that on Nov. 3, 2015, he used someone else’s name and Social Security number on employment forms and state and federal tax forms when applying for work in Tama.
On Sept. 5, 2016, Sandoval-Ramirez was arrested in Nobles County, Minn. for driving while intoxicated. On Sept. 7, 2016, Sandoval-Ramirez was arrested by immigrations for being illegally present in the United States and then released on an immigration bond. In July 2017, Sandoval-Ramirez was convicted of driving while intoxicated.
Following his release from immigration custody, Sandoval-Ramirez continued working under the false name in Tama. He updated his employment forms in October 2018, again using the name and Social Security number of the other person. Sandoval-Ramirez worked under that person’s name until he was again arrested by immigration officials after he was charged with domestic assault with injury and two counts of child endangerment on May 25. These charges are currently pending in the Iowa District Court for Tama County.
Sandoval-Ramirez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Sandoval-Ramirez was sentenced to 98 days of imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sandoval-Ramirez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.
