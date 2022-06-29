Identity of Waterloo drowning victim released

WATERLOO — Police have identified the man who died after entering the Cedar River during the My Waterloo Days parade.

On Wednesday, the police department identified the deceased as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman of Waterloo.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Reyes died of drowning.

Reyes was seen in the river near the Sixth Street Bridge around 6:30 p.m. June 10, and witnesses said he disappeared downstream. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found Reyes’ body about 150 yards past the water treatment plant June 13.

His identity was initially determined by tattoos, police said. Disclosure of his identity to the public was delayed because his immediate family is in Mexico and New York, police said.

