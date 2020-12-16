 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“I was trying to save myself from hell" -- Excerpts from DCI interview with Daniel Niebuhr
0 comments
breaking top story

“I was trying to save myself from hell" -- Excerpts from DCI interview with Daniel Niebuhr

{{featured_button_text}}
111720ho-niebuhr-trial-2

A SIG Sauer pistol investigators found near a truck parked at Dan Niebuhr’s Fairbank home in March 2019.

 Jeff Reinitz

Daniel Niebuhr talks about shooting and killing his adult son, Brock, in an interview with DCI Agent Scott Reger on March 22, 2019, hours after the slaying.

Scott Reger: “I want to understand the why of...of what happened with you and Brock today. Tell me what happened today.

Daniel Niebuhr: “I was trying to save myself from hell … Because I'm a sinner … I didn't properly repent.”

SR: “So tell me about what happened that... that led up to what happened with Brock.”

DN: “I guess I thought I had to do that to save myself from something. I don't know what.”

SR: “Okay. So what did you do?”

ON: “I shot him.”

SR: “Were you quiet when you went in there or …

DN: “I think so.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SR" “Ok, how come you were quiet?”

DN: “Because I didn’t want him to know … because it was a terrible thing.”

SR: “Why is it terrible?”

DN: “Because I was trying to save myself from something.

SR: “What would you have done had a police officer walked in when you were pointing the gun at him?”

DN: “I don’t know. Probably shot myself? … I should have shot myself the whole time … to put myself out of my misery.”

SR: “Why do you think that would have been better than shooting Brock?”

DN: “Because he didn’t deserve it.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News