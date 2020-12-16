“I was trying to save myself from hell" -- Excerpts from DCI interview with Daniel Niebuhr

Daniel Niebuhr talks about shooting and killing his adult son, Brock, in an interview with DCI Agent Scott Reger on March 22, 2019, hours after the slaying.
Scott Reger: “I want to understand the why of...of what happened with you and Brock today. Tell me what happened today.
Daniel Niebuhr: “I was trying to save myself from hell … Because I'm a sinner … I didn't properly repent.”
…
SR: “So tell me about what happened that... that led up to what happened with Brock.”
DN: “I guess I thought I had to do that to save myself from something. I don't know what.”
SR: “Okay. So what did you do?”
ON: “I shot him.”
…
SR: “Were you quiet when you went in there or …
DN: “I think so.”
SR" “Ok, how come you were quiet?”
DN: “Because I didn’t want him to know … because it was a terrible thing.”
SR: “Why is it terrible?”
DN: “Because I was trying to save myself from something.
SR: “What would you have done had a police officer walked in when you were pointing the gun at him?”
DN: “I don’t know. Probably shot myself? … I should have shot myself the whole time … to put myself out of my misery.”
…
SR: “Why do you think that would have been better than shooting Brock?”
DN: “Because he didn’t deserve it.”
In written closing arguments, attorneys for Daniel Gail Niebuhr said their client was insane or suffering from diminished capacity when he shot and killed his son in 2019.
