Husband pleads to trespass charge for checking on wife, finding her dead

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has pleaded to reduced charges that he broke into the home where his estranged wife was staying and found her dead inside.

Authorities said Terry Tyrome Townsend, 57, was prohibited from contacting his wife because of a pending domestic assault case when he climbed through a window at the Sherman Avenue home May 30.

Inside, he discovered his wife, 56-year-old Dianthe Townsend, deceased. He left with her purse and later told an acquaintance what he found. The acquaintance went to police, who then found the body.

Terry Townsend pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespass causing damage – reduced from burglary – and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served and a $430 fine plus surcharges in an order filed Thursday.

Prosecutors asked the court to throw out the domestic assault charge because the case couldn’t proceed without Dianthe Townsend testifying.

Before the plea, the defense had attempted to dismiss the burglary charge by arguing that because the wife had died before the husband entered the house, he wasn’t breaking the law because the house would be marital property and any restraining order keeping him from contacting her would be moot with her passing.

“His valid concern for his wife’s health and well-being also established a necessity to check on her when he suspected, and was unfortunately proven correct, that something may have happened to Mrs. Townsend,” defense attorney Dustin Lies argued in court records.

The wife’s purse that he allegedly took from the house would also have legally passed to him at the time of her death, the defense said.

The state challenged the defense’s argument.

“Iowa’s intestate succession laws, however, require probate court proceedings to be completed before the surviving member of the couple is considered a surviving spouse. … There is no proof that the defendant petitioned for administration of an intestate estate in this case before stealing the victim’s property,” Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach countered.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined. Court records indicate Dianthe Townsend had ongoing health issues – she said she took medication for “pass out spells” – and police said her death doesn’t appear suspicious.







