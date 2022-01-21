Husband at Mall of America while Waterloo authorities searched for missing wife

WATERLOO -- Fredrick Williams’ sister explained for jurors his trip to Minnesota and the Mall of America in 2018 while authorities and family members were searching for his missing wife.

Authorities allege Fredrick Williams, 31, killed his wife, 40-year-old Lakisha Owens, also known as Lakisha Williams, and set her body on fire in a cemetery in January 2018.

Owens’ parents and co-workers reported her missing to police, and prosecutors said Fredrick Williams drove up to the Twin Cities after he was questioned about the disappearance at the Waterloo Police Department.

On Friday, Angelique Williams testified via video conference that she had suggested her brother come and stay with her at her place in St. Paul to escape the pressure of the situation in Waterloo.

“It was just a lot going on, and I just wanted him to come to stay with me for a little bit until everything was figured out,” Angelique Williams said.

“Because of the messages and the SnapChats and all of that, I was like I don’t know what’s going on, but just come here until we figure it out,” she said.

The sister said the visit included going out to clubs.

Fredrick Williams’ Minnesota trip coincided with a trip taken by a Waterloo woman with whom he had been seeing. The woman, who met him through a dating app, had planned a trip with friends to gamble at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

She and her friends drove up separately, and during the visit Fredrick Williams and his sister met the woman at the Mall of America, according to testimony.

Fredrick Williams declined to ride back to Iowa with the woman, saying he wanted to stay longer to visit other relatives.

Owens’ body was found in the Garden of Memories Cemetery while Fredrick Williams was in Minnesota, and he was initially detained by Minnesota authorities. Waterloo police traveled to the Twin Cities to question him.

Fredrick Williams told police he hadn't seen his wife since she locked him out of their apartment on Jan. 20, 2018, after they discussed an annulment.

Also on Friday, the defense called a LaPorte City man who had contact with Owens. The man told jurors he met Owens when she made a comment on his tattoo while they were shopping at Walmart about three months before she disappeared. He said they had met about three times and never had a relationship.

Another LaPorte City man testified a day before that he had “tame” conversations with Owens through Facebook.

The defense also called a witness to testify about cell phone service in an effort to rebut earlier testimony from a FBI witness who said Fredrick Williams’ cell phone data showed he had been in the area of the Garden of Memories.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

