Husband arrested while wife's death is under investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested while police investigate the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Terry Tyrome Townsend, 57, was arrested Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary and interference. Hours later, his bond was set at $75,000 cash only during an initial court appearance.

The wife has been identified as Dianthe Townsend, 56, and police said an autopsy to determine a cause of death is pending.

Court records indicate the wife suffered from ongoing medical conditions.

According to court records, Terry Townsend had arrived at an acquaintance’s home and told her that his wife had died. The acquaintance told police, who then went to the house and found the wife deceased inside.

At the time, Terry Townsend was prohibited from contacting his wife and entering her home on Sherman Avenue because of a prior restraining order.

Even so, he allegedly went to the residence on Monday and entered the home by cutting a slit in a screen and climbing on a chair to enter through a window.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant, and around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday police received information that Townsend was a passenger in a vehicle.

When officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Linn and Cottage streets, Terry Townsend ran off and was captured a short time later.

Townsend had been barred from contacting his wife because he is awaiting trial for domestic abuse charges where is accused of throwing a metal basket at her in April.

Shortly after the April arrest, the wife asked the court to rescind the restraining order, saying she needed her husband to help with her medical condition that included “pass out spells.” The request was denied.

