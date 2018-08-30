Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WAVERLY -- Two men were injured after officials say the driver of a van failed to stop and crashed into a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of C33 and V14 in rural Bremer County just before 10:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

Deputies say James Cole, 76, of Tripoli, was driving a white Chevy Venture van in the area in an unknown direction when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a motorcycle driven by Richard Mennenga, 59, of Waverly.

Both men were taken to Waverly Heath Center for unspecified injuries, according to reports.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Waverly Fire Department, the Waverly Ambulance Service, Dale's Wrecker Service and Butler REC.

