CLERMONT -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is releasing details about a crash Friday morning in a construction zone which left four people injured.
The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 26000 block of Highway 18. Deputies said Pamela Nelson, 47, of Helenville, Wis., was operating a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage and stopped at a controlled and marked construction zone waiting for opposing traffic to pass through the construction area. While Nelson’s vehicle was stopped, a 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Katie Willis, 42, of Monona, approached from the rear. Willis did not stop her vehicle in time and collided with Nelson’s vehicle causing severe damage to both vehicle’s, which are estimated to be a total loss.
Nelson and three passengers from her vehicle were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union with non-life threatening injuries.
Willis was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance, which requires a court appearance. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Fire Department, Clermont Ambulance Service, and Tri-State Ambulance Service.
