EVANSDALE — An Evansdale man was arrested on firearm charges when he was pulled over on his way to go hunting on Wednesday.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Douglas Ray Knapp, 64, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was released pending trial.

A deputy pulled over Knapp’s Chevrolet pickup truck for expired registration on Gilbertville Road at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Knapp told deputies he was going turkey hunting, and authorities found a loaded 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun in a case in the vehicle, according to court records.

Authorities allege Knapp is barred from handling firearms because of a 2008 felony drug conviction.

