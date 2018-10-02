MASON CITY — Authorities have identified the human remains found in rural Mason City in May as those of a woman who has been missing for almost 10 years.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify the skeletal remains as Cerilla Doyle of Bentonville, Ark., according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The remains were found May 20 in the 22000 block of 275th Street in rural Mason City.
According to the DCI, the Bentonville Police Department began a missing person investigation involving Doyle, who would have been 51 years old at the time of her disappearance, on Oct. 27, 2008. The investigation conducted by the Bentonville Police Department determined Doyle had left the area voluntarily and no contact had been made with her since she went missing.
Currently there is no indication of foul play, however, the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding her travels between Arkansas and Iowa as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.
Doyle was employed with the Pea Ridge Police Department as an officer and sergeant from 1995 to 2008, the department said in a tribute to her on Facebook Tuesday.
“We have learned of her passing and we want to take the time to express our sincere condolences to Doyle’s family and friends,” the department said. “Doyle will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone here at PRPD and the City of Pea Ridge.”
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI request if anyone has information regarding Doyle they should contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 421-3000.
