Hudson police investigating slide fire

HUDSON — Hudson police are investigating fires that damaged playground slides overnight Tuesday.
Authorities were called to a report of a slide on fire at City Park on Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A patrol officer was able to extinguish the blaze.
Police found a second slide and another piece of equipment had also been damaged by fire, said Chief Daniel Banks. The more serious damage was to the yellow tube slide.
Fire photos 2019
Jeff Reinitz fire photos 2019
072419jr-summit-fire-4
120319jr-fire-gable-2
120319jr-fire-gable-3
120319jr-fire-gable-1
111519jr-fire-franklin-1
111119jr-fire-flower-5
111119jr-fire-flower-6
111119jr-fire-flower-2
111119jr-fire-flower-1
110719jr-fire-courtland-1
110719jr-fire-courtland-5
110619jr-fire-allen-2
110619jr-fire-allen-3
101519jr-business-fire-2
092819jr-business-fire-1
091119jr-fire-cf-1
072619jr-cypress-fire-1
082919jr-menards-fire-3
072419jr-summit-fire-1
070819jr-lumber-fire-5
070819jr-greene-lumber-fire-1
060419jr-cf-fire-5
052419jr-evansdale-fire-3
052419jr-evansdale-fire-2
050719jr-lincoln-fire-dogs-8
040319jr-fire-house-4
032519jr-campbell-fire-6
031719jr-fulton-fire-1
031619jr-fire-hudson-1
020719jr-fire-western-5
020219jr-chimney-fire-1
020719jr-fire-western-2
011519jr-morrell-fire-1
010919jr-cottage-grove-fire-2
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.