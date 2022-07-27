 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hudson police investigating slide fire

  • Updated
  • 0

HUDSON — Hudson police are investigating fires that damaged playground slides overnight Tuesday.

Authorities were called to a report of a slide on fire at City Park on Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A patrol officer was able to extinguish the blaze.

Police found a second slide and another piece of equipment had also been damaged by fire, said Chief Daniel Banks. The more serious damage was to the yellow tube slide.

Fire photos 2019

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to quit International Space Station ‘after 2024’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News