Hudson man arrested in chase, crash

WATERLOO -- A Hudson man has been arrested after he crashed into another vehicle while allegedly attempting to flee from sheriff’s deputies Monday evening.
A Black Hawk County deputy attempted to stop Jason Allen Wirtz, 46, in a Nissan Ultima on 11th Street in Waterloo at about 6:15 p.m. Monday because of an outstanding arrest warrant
Wirtz allegedly drove off, running stoplights and going about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone before crashing into a vehicle at West 11th Street and Williston Avenue.
He ran from the crash scene, and a deputy detained him when he tripped, according to court records.
Wirtz was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was arrested for eluding and interference and ticketed for traffic violations when he was released.
