Hudson man arrested in chase, crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Hudson man has been arrested after he crashed into another vehicle while allegedly attempting to flee from sheriff’s deputies Monday evening.

A Black Hawk County deputy attempted to stop Jason Allen Wirtz, 46, in a Nissan Ultima on 11th Street in Waterloo at about 6:15 p.m. Monday because of an outstanding arrest warrant

Wirtz allegedly drove off, running stoplights and going about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone before crashing into a vehicle at West 11th Street and Williston Avenue.

He ran from the crash scene, and a deputy detained him when he tripped, according to court records.

Wirtz was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was arrested for eluding and interference and ticketed for traffic violations when he was released.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.