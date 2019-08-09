{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan James Hoffer

Ryan James Hoffer

CEDAR FALLS -- A Hudson man was arrested after police connected him to construction site and residential burglaries around Cedar Falls in May, June, and July.

Ryan James Hoffer, 41, was arrested Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Jail and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, both felonies.

According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, Hoffer was initially arrested July 9 and charged with third-degree burglary and forgery after he allegedly stole power tools, radios, and clothing from a road construction site at Highway 58 and Viking Road, and separately was found to have forged checks worth between $2,000 and $10,000.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

On Wednesday, Hoffer was arrested on two other counts of third-degree burglary after investigators connected the check forgery to the residential burglary of 2322 Leversee Road on June 1, where Hoffer is alleged to have stolen checks, stereo equipment, and a bicycle. He was also connected to another road construction burglary, this time at Development Drive off Hudson Road, reported on May 28.

Hoffer remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments