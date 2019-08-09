CEDAR FALLS -- A Hudson man was arrested after police connected him to construction site and residential burglaries around Cedar Falls in May, June, and July.
Ryan James Hoffer, 41, was arrested Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Jail and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, both felonies.
According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, Hoffer was initially arrested July 9 and charged with third-degree burglary and forgery after he allegedly stole power tools, radios, and clothing from a road construction site at Highway 58 and Viking Road, and separately was found to have forged checks worth between $2,000 and $10,000.
You have free articles remaining.
On Wednesday, Hoffer was arrested on two other counts of third-degree burglary after investigators connected the check forgery to the residential burglary of 2322 Leversee Road on June 1, where Hoffer is alleged to have stolen checks, stereo equipment, and a bicycle. He was also connected to another road construction burglary, this time at Development Drive off Hudson Road, reported on May 28.
Hoffer remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.