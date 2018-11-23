HUDSON – A Hudson man has been arrested for fraudulently receiving thousands of dollars worth of unemployment benefits.
Gregory Alan DeSalva, 65, of 322 Main St., was arrested Nov. 16 for first-degree fraudulent practices. He was later released pending trial.
The case was investigation by Iowa Workforce Development, and authorities allege DeSalva fraudulently collected 53 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits between March 2013 and June 2018. The benefits totaled $16,270, according to court records.
