CALMAR --- Prosecution of the case involving the alleged assault of a South Winneshiek student by other students has been moved again.
Earlier this week, Winneshiek County Attorney Andy Van Der Maaten said his office had a conflict with the case and that the Howard County Attorney’s Office would prosecute. On Wednesday, it was determined the Howard County attorney also had a conflict so the case was it handed over to the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office.
Five South Winneshiek students are expected to be charged or referred to Juvenile Court Services in connection with the student’s assault.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has investigated two separate reports of assault involving the same victim. One incident occurred at the South Winneshiek High School and the other took place in rural Winneshiek County near Fort Atkinson.
Kris Einck, South Winneshiek superintendent, high school principal and athletic director, said South Winn is conducting its own investigation into the matter and as a result, he said he couldn’t comment on the situation or on whether students had been expelled in connection with the alleged incidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.