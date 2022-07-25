 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houses hit in overnight gunfire in Waterloo

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating several reports of gunfire that damaged homes over the weekend and early Monday.

No injuries were reported, and investigators said they haven’t determined if the incidents are related.

Neighbors called authorities around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday after hearing shots, and officers found a home at 665 Kern St. had been struck by numerous bullets while the resident was inside, according to police.

Gunfire began to pick up again on Sunday night when a home at 744 Conger St. was struck in a shooting. A few hours later, at 1:55 a.m. Monday, a home at 739 W. Mullan Ave. was hit by gunfire.

Around 2:20 a.m. Monday, patrol officers reported hearing shots in the area of Franklin Street and East Mullan Avenue but were unable to locate any damage or other evidence.

