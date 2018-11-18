Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Bullets hit a home and a parked car during an overnight shooting Saturday.

According to police, the residents at 650 Dawson St. were watching TV shortly before 8 p.m. when someone outside opened fire. No injuries were reported, but one bullet pierced the front door, and a second hit the house just under a window. Another round punctured the tire of a vehicle parked next to the house.

Officers found four spent shell casings on the side of the street. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

