WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a Waterloo home and a parked car Wednesday night.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from an alley off Franklin Street at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found spent 9mm shell casings in the area.
Bullets struck the rear of a home at 1720 Franklin St. and a car parked in the alley, police said. Netting on a children’s trampoline and a fence were also hit by gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The creeping ghetto continues to expand. But Equity right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.