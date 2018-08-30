Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a Waterloo home and a parked car Wednesday night.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from an alley off Franklin Street at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found spent 9mm shell casings in the area.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bullets struck the rear of a home at 1720 Franklin St. and a car parked in the alley, police said. Netting on a children’s trampoline and a fence were also hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

0
2
1
0
8

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments