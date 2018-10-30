WATERLOO -- A resident discovered bullets had struck her West Eighth Street home early Sunday.
Karina Flores reported finding bullet holes to a window and vinyl siding of her home at 723 West Eighth St. in Waterloo at 10:50 a.m.
Flores told Waterloo Police she heard gunfire at around 2 a.m. that morning, but fell back asleep and didn't notice the damage until she got up later.
No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.