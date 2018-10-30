Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- A resident discovered bullets had struck her West Eighth Street home early Sunday.

Karina Flores reported finding bullet holes to a window and vinyl siding of her home at 723 West Eighth St. in Waterloo at 10:50 a.m.

Flores told Waterloo Police she heard gunfire at around 2 a.m. that morning, but fell back asleep and didn't notice the damage until she got up later.

No injuries were reported.

