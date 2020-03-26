You are the owner of this article.
House hit in overnight gunfire in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- One house was hit by bullets during an overnight shooting Wednesday.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found the home at 126 Wellington St. had damage to a glass door, a living room window and a bedroom window. Officers also found five .40-caliber spent shell casings at West First and Wellington.

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes after residents in the 3300 block of West Fourth Street reported gunfire around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and residents later found a bullet hole at an apartment at 3320 W. Fourth.

