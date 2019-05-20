{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One house was damaged by gunfire over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Smith and Cherry streets around 9:55 p.m. Sunday and found bullet damage to a home at 440 Cherry St.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

