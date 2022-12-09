 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

House fire under investigation in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Jeff Reinitz

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home at 232 Center St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant rental home in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

A mail carrier noticed smoke coming from the single-story home at 232 Center St. around 2 p.m. and called 911.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a small fire burning through the wall of the back enclosed porch that had filled the home with smoke. No injuries were reported, and the home was vacant with the prior tenants having recently left, according to fire officials.

120922jr-fire-center-1

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home at 232 Center St., Waterloo, on Friday.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The house is owned by Maxine Tjebkes and Lonnie Wolff of Waterloo, according to property records.

This is the second suspicious fire in Waterloo in the past week.

On Sunday, a blaze destroyed a garage and two vehicles parked in a neighboring yard on Oaklawn Ave. Heat from the fire also damaged a the home. That fire remains under investigation.

People are also reading…

120922jr-fire-center-2

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home at 232 Center St., Waterloo, on Friday.
120922jr-fire-center-3

Firefighters drain and load hose following a house fire at 232 Center St., Waterloo on Friday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lyon's Festival of Lights kicks off with focus on energy saving measures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News