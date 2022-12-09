House fire under investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant rental home in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

A mail carrier noticed smoke coming from the single-story home at 232 Center St. around 2 p.m. and called 911.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a small fire burning through the wall of the back enclosed porch that had filled the home with smoke. No injuries were reported, and the home was vacant with the prior tenants having recently left, according to fire officials.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The house is owned by Maxine Tjebkes and Lonnie Wolff of Waterloo, according to property records.

This is the second suspicious fire in Waterloo in the past week.

On Sunday, a blaze destroyed a garage and two vehicles parked in a neighboring yard on Oaklawn Ave. Heat from the fire also damaged a the home. That fire remains under investigation.

Photos: House fire, Center Street, Dec. 9, 2022 120922jr-fire-center-1 120922jr-fire-center-3 120922jr-fire-center-2