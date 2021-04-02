Hours-long standoff ends after suspect apparently took his own life

WATERLOO – An hours-long standoff at a Waterloo apartment building Friday ended after the suspect apparently took his own life.

People familiar with the situation said the woman who lived at the apartment at 3549 Cobblestone Circle wasn’t home, but her ex-boyfriend entered the building and began shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors called 911 to report crashing sounds and gunfire coming from the upstairs apartment as well as a possible water leak. Firefighters at the Ansborough Avenue station next door also heard the commotion and went to investigate but retreated after hearing shots.

Officers who arrived found about a dozen holes in the windows and outside wall centered on a corner on the north side.

Neighboring homes and nearby streets were blocked off as police took up positions around the building and mustered the department’s tactical team.

Police used a loudspeaker and phone calls in attempts to talk the suspect into surrendering, and they heard at least two shots being fired from inside. After a period of not getting a response and not hearing any further gunfire, officers used an arm extension on the department’s BearCat armored vehicle to break out two windows.

