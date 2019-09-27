WATERLOO – Residents gathered in the rose garden at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens Wednesday to remember loved ones lost to crime.
“No one should ever have to deal with what we have all been through. It never goes away. But we are not alone,” Heidi Maring, of Waterloo, with her support dog, Oscar, nuzzling up beside her, told a group of a few dozen during the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
In 2006, Maring’s 8-year-old son, Anthony, was killed by his stepfather in Galena, Ill. The killer then took his own life.
Maring started an annual walk in 2014, and the Waterloo office of the Homicide and Violent Crimes Program picked up the Remembrance Day event in recent years.
Wednesday’s event included a tree planting ceremony on the arboretum grounds. April Souhrada, a specialist with the program, said the tree is a Merrill Magnolia, and the flowers will blossom white.
Tiedt Nursery in Waverly donated the tree, and HyVee of Cedar Falls and Waterloo donated refreshments for the event.
You have free articles remaining.
The nonprofit Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program’s Waterloo office serves seven counties in Northeast Iowa.
The organization provides services for family members of homicide victims and victims of violent crime, helps them through court proceedings and assists them with navigating the state’s crime victim compensation system.
“We will help them go back to the crime scene if they want to go back there for therapeutic reasons, walk them through the whole grieving process,” Souhrada said. “We want to make the grieving process as easy as possible, or the healing process, depending on the crime.”
The program is working on establishing a support group for family members of homicide victims. There is currently a support group in the Fort Dodge area.
“We want to make sure those counties have a closer place to go for a support group,” Souhrada
For more information on the Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program of Waterloo, call 232-6522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.