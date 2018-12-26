WATERLOO -- Two separate shootings left bullet holes in homes and cars on Waterloo's east side over the weekend.
Waterloo Police were first called to the 1100 block of Nevada Street just before 6 a.m. Friday for shots fired.
Sharice McGee, 39, told police she was driving in her Pontiac Grand Prix with Marquavion Brown, 18, when she heard the sound of gunshots.
She told police she drove away quickly, and later discovered she had a flat front passenger's side tire with a bullet hole.
Police later found a bullet hole in the window of 1107 Nevada St. in connection with the incident.
In a separate shooting, police were called to 720 Webster St. just before 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.
Miss Sasha Nelson, 26, told police bullets hit her home and vehicle.
Police found two bullet holes in the siding of Nelson's home and recovered one round. They also found one bullet hole in her car.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Police do not know if the shootings were related.
