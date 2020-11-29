Homes, TV hit in weekend gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Homes, a TV and a mailbox were hit by bullets in three unrelated shootings in Waterloo late Saturday and early Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

One bullet pierced the wall of a home at 1923 City View St. and slammed into a TV set while residents were inside, according to Waterloo police. The shooting happened at about 11:12 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a man in the street fired a number of shots and then fled in a vehicle. The neighboring house at 1915 City View was also struck.

Officers found spent shell casings in the street. Authorities said it doesn’t appear the houses were the target of the gunfire.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 11:21 p.m., neighbors in another part of town reported hearing gunshots. Police found a bullet hit a mailbox at a home in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street and then entered the home. Shell casings were found in the street outside.

Then at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a report that someone was shooting at a woman outside 1541 Bertch Ave. Officers found spent casings outside.

The incident remain under investigation.

