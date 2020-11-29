 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homes, TV hit in weekend gunfire in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Homes, TV hit in weekend gunfire in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Homes, a TV and a mailbox were hit by bullets in three unrelated shootings in Waterloo late Saturday and early Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

One bullet pierced the wall of a home at 1923 City View St. and slammed into a TV set while residents were inside, according to Waterloo police. The shooting happened at about 11:12 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a man in the street fired a number of shots and then fled in a vehicle. The neighboring house at 1915 City View was also struck.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Officers found spent shell casings in the street. Authorities said it doesn’t appear the houses were the target of the gunfire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Less than 10 minutes later, at 11:21 p.m., neighbors in another part of town reported hearing gunshots. Police found a bullet hit a mailbox at a home in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street and then entered the home. Shell casings were found in the street outside.

Then at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a report that someone was shooting at a woman outside 1541 Bertch Ave. Officers found spent casings outside.

The incident remain under investigation.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News