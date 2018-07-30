WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that damaged two houses and a parked truck.
No injuries were reported, and police said it doesn’t appear anyone was inside the vehicle or the buildings at the time of the shooting.
Neighbors called police at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, and found that a vacant home at 415 Adams St. had been hit by two bullets, several bullets struck a home at 421 Adams, and a Chevrolet Silverado had a passenger-side window shot out, according to the police report.
Officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
