Homes damaged in gunfire Sunday and Monday

WATERLOO – Police are investigating after two homes were damaged by separate incidents involving gunfire Sunday and early Monday morning.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Bullets struck a house at 622 Columbia St. and hit a couch inside during a shooting a 3:48 a.m. Monday. Residents were home at the time of the attack, according to police.
It was the second time officers responded to gunshots in as many days. Around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, neighbors called 911 after hearing shots, and officers found a bullet hole in the porch at 1132 Leavitt St.
It wasn't clear if the two shootings were related.
