WATERLOO -- A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than a thousand dollars' worth of items from the Waterloo Public Library.
Joshua David Cooper, 29, was arrested Thursday at the Waterloo Police Department and charged with second-degree theft, a felony.
Police say he stole $1,200 worth of DVDs, comic books and graphic novels from the Waterloo Public Library. The library reported the theft occurred on Oct. 5.
Cooper remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
