Home robbery under investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman said she was robbed by people who entered her home early Sunday.
The women told officers that three men, one of the armed with a gun, entered her home at 1181 E. Mitchell Ave. sometime before 7 a.m. The suspects took cash.
No injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
