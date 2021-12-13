 Skip to main content
Home robbery under investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman said she was robbed by people who entered her home early Sunday.

The women told officers that three men, one of the armed with a gun, entered her home at 1181 E. Mitchell Ave. sometime before 7 a.m. The suspects took cash.

No injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the robbery, and no arrests have been made.

