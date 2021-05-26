 Skip to main content
Home robbery in Waterloo ends in gunfire
Home robbery in Waterloo ends in gunfire

Police are investigating gunfire on Ryan Street in Cedar Knoll mobile home park on Tuesday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A broad daylight robbery turned into a brief shootout at a Waterloo mobile home park Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects were able to steal anything.

According to police, robbers broke into a home on Ryan Street in the Cedar Knoll Mobile Home Park around 11:45 a.m. and began making demands.

At some point the intruders and a neighbor exchanged gunfire, and the suspects fled the area.

Police were called, and officers collected evidence at the scene.

