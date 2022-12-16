 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home robbery case is in the hands of a judge

Courts
WATERLOO — The attorney for a Waterloo man who was found inside a Newell Street home in July is asking a judge to find him not guilty of breaking in and robbing the residents at gunpoint.

Prosecutors allege Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell, 20, of Waterloo, and another person crawled through a bedroom window at 12:30 a.m. and threatened to shoot a young man and his grandmother while demanding money and jewelry.

Two arrested in home robbery in Waterloo

The young man’s mother, hiding in the basement, called 911, and police surrounded the house with the suspects still inside. Following a brief standoff, the two were detained, and investigators found a 9 mm Taurus handgun hidden in a living room couch.

Isabell waived his right to a jury trial, and the presentation of evidence in his case began this week.

Following testimony Thursday, defense attorney Matthew Hoffey asked the court to acquit Isabell on charges of burglary, robbery and going armed.

The defense said the crime scene wasn’t secured after officers coaxed the suspects from the house and the residents remained inside for 10 minutes before exiting. He noted that there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence connecting Isabell to the pistol.

Hoffey also said the witnesses weren’t separated before they were taken to the police station to give statements, so they could have had a chance to compare stories.

Prosecutor Brad Walz called the defense arguments “ridiculous,” noting the suspects were caught inside the house.

“They didn’t just happen upon that residence and pop in for a visit,” Walz told the court during closing arguments.

Although testimony at trial showed a young man living in the home had once worked with Isabell, signs posted on the Newell Street home at the time indicated the family wasn’t accepting visitors because of COVID-19 concerns.

Walz noted evidence included a broken bedroom window and a wooden club that had been used to smash the glass to gain entry as well as a Nike gym bag full of would-be loot – a watch, a pair of eyeglasses and a Zales jewelry box – that was abandoned in the basement when the police arrived.

Investigators also recovered a pair of gloves in the kitchen and an extended 9 mm magazine containing ammunition in a cardboard box in the living room. A trace of the pistol determined it had been originally sold to a person in St. Peters, Missouri, in February 2017 and hadn’t been reported stolen, police said.

Judge Andrea Dryer took the evidence into consideration and will issue a verdict at a future time.

The other person arrested in the case, Wilmaris Burt, pleaded to robbery, burglary and going armed charges in October. He is awaiting sentencing.

