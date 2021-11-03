Home damaged in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – An overnight shooting damaged a home in Waterloo.
Neighbors on Bratnober Street called police around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday after hearing the sound of gunfire. Officers were unable to find any trace of the shooting, but about 20 minutes later residents a few blocks away on West Parker Street reported damage to a home.
Police found spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a home at 122 W. Parker St. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
