HOLLAND – A Holland man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenager.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis Allen Dreesman, 24, on Sept. 20 for three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
Authorities allege he had sex with a 15-year-old girl between 2015 and 2017 and allegedly sent her nude photographs of himself through a cell phone.
