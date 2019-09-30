{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLAND – A Holland man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenager.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis Allen Dreesman, 24, on Sept. 20 for three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Authorities allege he had sex with a 15-year-old girl between 2015 and 2017 and allegedly sent her nude photographs of himself through a cell phone.

