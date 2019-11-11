{{featured_button_text}}
This is a photo of one of the suspects who left a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Waterloo in a stolen car.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. According to the Waterloo Police Department, on Saturday, Nov. 9, a vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Carolina Avenue and Kimball Avenue.

After the accident, four males ran from one of the vehicles. During the followup investigation it was learned the vehicle they ran from was stolen. Police released a picture of one of the running males and would like assistance in identifying him and other others.

If anyone has information they are asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.

