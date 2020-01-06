INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence woman has been sentenced to prison for stabbing her ex-husband to death in 2017.
Judge Andrea Dryer sentenced Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, to life in prison without parole on Monday in Buchanan County District Court. The sentence is mandatory under Iowa law.
Hillary Hunziker was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her victim, Jason Hunziker.
The judge also extended a retraining order, preventing her from contacting their young son for five years.
A jury found Hillary Hunziker guilty of murder during a December trial.
Prosecutors said she slipped into Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home in November 2017 and stabbed him to death. She then took their then 9-year-old son with plans to have him taken to relatives in Minnesota.
During trial, the defense argued that Hillary Huziker was insane at the time of the slaying and was acting on a delusion that her ex had been abusing their son.
Before the sentencing on Monday, the judge dismissed defense motions for a new trial that argued the jury wasn't provided with proper jury instructions and that the guilty verdict went against the weight of the evidence.
Photos: The Hillary Hunziker trial
121719jr-hunziker-verdict-3
Hillary Hunziker, 34, shows little emotion after being convicted Tuesday morning of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker, on Nov. 6, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121719jr-hunziker-verdict-2
Relatives and officials wait in the courtroom moments before the verdict. Hillary Hunziker, 34, seated at right at the right table in front, was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday by a Buchanan County District Court jury in the death of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121719jr-hunziker-verdict-1
Hillary Hinziker, 34, right, is shown with defense attorney Laura Gavigan as the verdict is announced Tuesday morning in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121619jr-hunziker-trial-1
Hillary Hunziker during a break in trial Monday in her first-degree murder trial in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
121619jr-hunziker-trial-3
Defense attorney Laura Gavigan asked jurors to find Hillary Hunziker not guilty by reason of insanity during trial Monday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence. Behind her is Judge Andrea Dreyer.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121619jr-hunziker-trial-2
Dr. Thomas Gratzer testified through a recorded video deposition during the trial of Hillary Hunziker on Monday. Hunziker, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121619jr-hunziker-trial-4
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said Hillary Hunziker, 34, knew right from wrong when she killed her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker, in 2017 in his Independence home.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121319jr-hunziker-trial-a
Prosecutors show a photo of a gut hook knife that Hillary Hunziker bought before she allegedly stabbed her ex-husband to death in November 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121319jr-hunziker-trial-b
Mental health counselor Veronica Lestina concluded Hillary Hunziker wasn't insane when she stabbed her husband to death in November 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
121319jr-trial-3
Hillary Hunziker, left, enters the Buchanan County District Court courtroom Friday where she is standing trial for first-degree murder in the death in 2017 of her ex-husband, Jason Hunziker.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
121319jr-trial-2.jpg
Hillary Hunziker, 34, listens to testimony during her first-degree murder trial Friday in Buchanan County District Court. She is charged with killing her ex-husband, Janson Hunziker, in 2017.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff
121319jr-trial.jpg
Dr. Dennis Klein testified he found about 20 cuts and stab wounds on Jason Hunziker's body. He tesitified Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Hillary Hunziker, 34, in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff
121219jr-hunziker-trial-a
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said Hillary Hunziker killed her ex-husband in 2017. A jury is hearing the first-degree murder case against Hunziker in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121219jr-hunziker-trial-c
Hillary Hunziker, 34, at left, talks with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during a break in trial on Thursday in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
121219jr-hunziker-trial-b
Brenda Milnes, at right, said she told her daughter, Hillary Hunziker, to check into a hospital hours before she killed her ex-husband. She was testifying Thursday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence in the first-degree murder trial of Hunziker.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
121219jr-hunziker-trial-d
Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Matthew Schalk with the knife officers found on Hillary Hunziker. He testified Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Hunziker, 34, accused of killer her ex-husband, Jason, in 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
121219ho-hunziker-home
This is an evidence photo of the outside of Jason Hunziker's home in Independence. Hunziker was allegedly murder by his ex-wife, Hillary Hunziker, who is on trial in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, for first-degree murder.
PHOTO INTRODUCED AS EVIDENCE
121219hr-hunziker-gudenkauf
Independence Police Officer Mark Gudenkauf testifies Thursday in Buchanan County District Court about his arrival at Jason Hunziker's home in 2017. Hunziker's ex-wife, Hillary Hunziker, is on trial for his murder.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
Jason Hunziker
Jason Hunziker
PHOTO INTRODUCED INTO EVIDENCE
121219jr-hunziker-gallery
Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Gallery said he noticed blood on a door when he arrived at Jason Hunziker's home. He was testifying Thursday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence during the first-degree murder trial of Hillary Hunziker, Jason's ex-wife.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
052119jr-hunziker-hearing-1
Hillary Hunziker, right, with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during a hearing Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
JEFF REINITZ,
COURIER STAFF WRITER
110717jr-hunziker-court-3
Hillary Lee Hunziker arrives in the courtroom for an initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
110717jr-hunziker-court-1
Hillary Lee Hunziker, left, talks with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during an initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court in November.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
110617ho-hillary-lee-hunziker
Hunziker
