Hillary Hinziker, 34, right, is shown with defense attorney Laura Gavigan as the verdict is announced Tuesday morning in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.

 JEFF REINITZ

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence woman has been sentenced to prison for stabbing her ex-husband to death in 2017.

Judge Andrea Dryer sentenced Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, to life in prison without parole on Monday in Buchanan County District Court. The sentence is mandatory under Iowa law.

Hillary Hunziker was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her victim, Jason Hunziker.

The judge also extended a retraining order, preventing her from contacting their young son for five years.

A jury found Hillary Hunziker guilty of murder during a December trial.

Prosecutors said she slipped into Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home in November 2017 and stabbed him to death. She then took their then 9-year-old son with plans to have him taken to relatives in Minnesota.

During trial, the defense argued that Hillary Huziker was insane at the time of the slaying and was acting on a delusion that her ex had been abusing their son.

Before the sentencing on Monday, the judge dismissed defense motions for a new trial that argued the jury wasn't provided with proper jury instructions and that the guilty verdict went against the weight of the evidence.

